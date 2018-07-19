Plexus (PLXS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.52 million.

PLXS opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. Plexus has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.