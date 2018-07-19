Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 205 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $4,591,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock opened at $510.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.84, for a total value of $257,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.