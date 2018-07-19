Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

DOC stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

