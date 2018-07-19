Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY18 guidance to $5.02-5.12 EPS.

Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $82.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In related news, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 345,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,817,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

