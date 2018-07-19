Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Trimmed by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Jerry Whitson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

