Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Insider Jack Bendheim Sells 17,470 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) insider Jack Bendheim sold 17,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $837,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $469,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $1,406,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $457,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,369,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health traded down $0.85, hitting $47.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 144,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 330,614 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

