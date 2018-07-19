PFG Advisors Sells 2,804 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,041,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,064,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $24.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

