PFG Advisors Has $601,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,886.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $26.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Credit Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks the long-term (10+ years) sector of the United States investment bond market.

