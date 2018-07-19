Pershing Gold (PGLC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1295473531684 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pershing Gold traded up $0.04, hitting $1.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,931. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.85. Pershing Gold has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. analysts predict that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other Pershing Gold news, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,476. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 242,783 shares of company stock valued at $446,349 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

