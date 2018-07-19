PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) CEO David Spector Sells 7,000 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) CEO David Spector sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, June 4th, David Spector sold 8,235 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $153,829.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded up $0.08, reaching $18.64, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 42,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,286. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 33.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.