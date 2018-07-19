Penn National Gaming (PENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Penn National Gaming opened at $35.71 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 92.84% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $567,700.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,350.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,547,745.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,817.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,883,515. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

