Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,869 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores opened at $87.02 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.