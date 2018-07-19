Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

