Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,300 Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (SHNY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SHNY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares opened at $6.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SHNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.