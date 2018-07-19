PB Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (PBBI)

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th.

PB Bancorp opened at $12.00 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.14.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

In other PB Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Puffer bought 5,000 shares of PB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

