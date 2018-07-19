PayPie Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,415.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $20,415.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004128 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00506275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00176185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024912 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001117 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

