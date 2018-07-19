Paypal (PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of Paypal traded down $0.84, reaching $87.38, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 5,568,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,260. Paypal has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $413,091.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

