Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. 1,355,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,567. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

