Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Price Up -0.1%

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 54,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 745,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

PEGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 889.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,994,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,870,000 after acquiring an additional 766,256 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 489,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 354.4% in the first quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 328,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

