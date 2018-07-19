Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 941 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE:HLT opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

