Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,150 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

