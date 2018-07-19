Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,877 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of Chubb opened at $135.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.