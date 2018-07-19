Park City Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Park City Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of Park City Group stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,497. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Randall K. Fields purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $82,515. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

