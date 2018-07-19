Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Receives $69.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Pampa Energia stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 245,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,245. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pampa Energia by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

