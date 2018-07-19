Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,724.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $148,724.00 and $253.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000671 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000930 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 58,184,700 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

