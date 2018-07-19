OX Fina One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (OX)

OX Fina (CURRENCY:OX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, OX Fina has traded flat against the dollar. One OX Fina token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. OX Fina has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OX Fina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00506653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00176419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024688 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About OX Fina

OX Fina’s total supply is 501,237,839 tokens. The Reddit community for OX Fina is /r/oxfina and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OX Fina is oxfina.com . OX Fina’s official Twitter account is @oxfina

OX Fina Token Trading

OX Fina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OX Fina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OX Fina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OX Fina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

