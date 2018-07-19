Outfront Media (OUT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Outfront Media have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. The company recently installed the first ON Smart Media liveboards at the Caltrain Station in the San Francisco transit system. However, the dreary environment in the national advertising market poses a challenge for Outfront Media. Additionally, there is seasonality in the company’s business. Outfront Media also faces intense competition from other outdoor advertisers. Further, interest rate hikes add to its woes. Nonetheless, the company is reaping benefits from acquisition of digital billboards in Canada as well as the conversion of static billboards to digital.”

OUT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Outfront Media opened at $21.14 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Outfront Media by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 6,494.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

