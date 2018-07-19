Osisko Mining (OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$4.10 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.10 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a c$2.14 rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.80 to C$2.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of Osisko Mining traded down C$0.04, reaching C$2.10, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 110,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,417. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,000.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 153,500 shares of company stock worth $324,790.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.