Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Holdings Lifted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 99.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Oshkosh stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

