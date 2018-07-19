ORIENT Ovs Intl/ADR (OROVY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENT Ovs Intl/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OROVY stock remained flat at $$49.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.77. ORIENT Ovs Intl/ADR has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

