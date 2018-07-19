O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly is set to gain with its duel-market strategy i.e. selling products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers. Also, opening of new stores in large markets as well as in scarcely populated areas helps it to access more customers. The company also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy. In first-quarter 2018, O’Reilly repurchased 2.2 million shares for $549 million, reflecting an average price of $251.08 per share. Moreover, over the last six months, shares of O’Reilly have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, huge cash is locked in inventories and rise in SG&A expenses might hurt the company’s financials.”

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.07.

O’Reilly Automotive traded up $4.03, hitting $294.54, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 9,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $183.60 and a 52 week high of $290.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $58,329,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

