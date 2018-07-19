Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,741,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 382,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,142,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 1,797,522 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 62.2% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 385,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 60.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,575,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 1,342,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 405.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 154,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD traded up $0.06, reaching $5.94, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,509. IAMGOLD Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

