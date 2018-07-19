OptimumBank (OPHC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

OptimumBank stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

