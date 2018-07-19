OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OneSmart International Edun Gr earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0155176621558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ONE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $16.00.

ONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OneSmart International Edun Gr in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

