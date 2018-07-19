One Horizon Group (OHGI) Stock Price Down 0%

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 689,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 886.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) in China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Americas. The company develops Horizon Platform, a tool that can be used by mobile operators to compete against the over the top provider's applications that are running on their networks; and Horizon Call, a mobile application, which enables bandwidth-efficient VoIP calls over a smartphone using a 2G/EDGE, 3G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, or satellite connection.

