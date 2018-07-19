On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTB. Numis Securities cut shares of On The Beach Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of On The Beach Group opened at GBX 463 ($6.13) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.94).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

