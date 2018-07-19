Omicron (OMC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Omicron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omicron has traded flat against the dollar. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omicron alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.01176810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007404 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017575 BTC.

About Omicron

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments . Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omicron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.