Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OKTA opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Okta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 192,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Okta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

