OCI Partners LP (OCIP) Director Acquires $10,731,834.50 in Stock

OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) Director Ocip Holding Llc bought 933,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $10,731,834.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocip Holding Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OCI Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Ocip Holding Llc bought 9,290,248 shares of OCI Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $106,837,852.00.

OCIP stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $996.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. OCI Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter. OCI Partners had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.77%.

OCIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OCI Partners in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of OCI Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OCI Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OCI Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OCI Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in OCI Partners during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in OCI Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 149,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in OCI Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its position in OCI Partners by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 710,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.