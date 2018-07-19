OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.24 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Chairman Christopher Maher purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $39,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

