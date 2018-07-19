Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4,577.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,692 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,554 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,534,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,105.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Basch sold 11,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,024 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

