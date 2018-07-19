NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,825,523,000 after purchasing an additional 461,007 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,897,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,462,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $801,777,000 after purchasing an additional 227,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,462,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $473,366,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $251.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

