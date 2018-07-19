NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $481,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,872 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global traded down $0.10, reaching $72.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.05 million. research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

