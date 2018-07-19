Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Headlines about Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5202619824047 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE JPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,609. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

