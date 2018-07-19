Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.38

Media coverage about Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8668221616811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd traded up $0.01, hitting $12.69, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,206. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

