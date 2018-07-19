Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,784 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,228,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,297,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien opened at $52.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

