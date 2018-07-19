NuStar GP (NSH) Earns Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their hold rating on shares of NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar GP’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar GP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get NuStar GP alerts:

NSH opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. NuStar GP has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 174.77%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 327,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuStar GP by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 1,708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar GP during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.