Numeraire Price Hits $8.27 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $53,486.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00110930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004059 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00480049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00172087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024014 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

