Novartis (NVS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $76.76, but opened at $78.70. Novartis shares last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 3036351 shares.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis bought 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

