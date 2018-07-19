Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Societe Generale

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 100 price objective from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVN. UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a CHF 79 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 88.

Shares of Novartis opened at CHF 78.38 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

